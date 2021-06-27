How does your area compare?

Covid cases in Yorkshire: The weekly infection rate of every area as Leeds is region's hotspot

This is the weekly Covid-19 infection rate of every local authority area in Yorkshire.

By Immy Share
Sunday, 27th June 2021, 1:05 pm

The figures for the seven days to June 19 are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 269 (85 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 43 (14 per cent) have recorded a fall and three are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Leeds

Leeds had a rate of 228.8 (1,815 cases) in the seven days to June 19, up from 157.6 (1,250cases) the previous week.

2. Calderdale

Calderdale had a rate of 175.0 (370 cases) in the seven days to June 19, up from 124.9 (264 cases) the previous week.

3. Bradford

Bradford had a rate of 147.3 (795 cases) in the seven days to June 19, up from 132.6 (715 cases) the previous week.

4. York

York had a rate of 126.3 (266 cases) in the seven days to June 19, up from 67.9 (143 cases) the previous week.

