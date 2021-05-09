The latest figures, for the seven days to May 2, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent days has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Of the 315 local areas in England, 93 (30 per cent) have seen a rise in case rates, 209 (66 per cent) have recorded a fall and 13 are unchanged. Images are for illustrative purposes only.