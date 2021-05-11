Covid vaccine passport: when will vaccination status be on NHS app, how it works - and how to download the app

With the ban on international travel lifted in England from May 17, some Brits will soon be jetting out for their summer holidays.

With Covid restrictions still in place, however, going on holiday will look a little different than it once was, with masks, sanitising and social distancing all likely to feature.

Most notably, people travelling will now be asked to prove their Covid vaccination or negative test status before being allowed to fly.

Limited international travel is set to resume from May 11.

How can I prove my Covid status?

People will be able to prove their vaccination or test status in either paper or digital form.

Digital certification will be available on the NHS app, which is free to download and was originally designed to allow people to book appointments and access other health services.

It’s available to anyone registered with a GP in England who is 13 or above.

Anyone without a smartphone is being asked to avoid calling their GP and instead ring 119 to order a letter confirming their vaccination status.

When will the vaccine passport be available?

Vaccine and negative test certification will be available on the NHS app from Monday, 17 May - when restrictions on travel are lifted.

The UK government website explains:

“Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status allows you to show others that you’ve had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories. A full course is currently 2 doses of any approved vaccine.”

“You can access your COVID-19 vaccination status through the free NHS App from 17 May. You can access the app through mobile devices such as a smartphone or by tablet.

“Proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status will be shown within the NHS App. We recommend that you register with the app before booking international travel.”

The app is not the same as Track & Trace. You can find out more information about the NHS app, and download it, on their website.

Will I still need to get tested if I’ve been vaccinated?

As every country has different rules on allowing foreign travel, it’s possible you will still be asked to take a test and/or isolate on arrival in your destination country even if you can prove you’ve been fully vaccinated.

The government recommends checking the entry requirements for your destination on their foreign travel advice pages, where you can also sign up to alerts about any changes.

Where can I travel to?

Currently, the UK is operating a “traffic light” system for travel, whereby countries are designated green, amber or red, with different travel rules for each.

“Green” countries are those which will not require mandatory quarantine on your return, while “amber” countries will require isolation at home, and “red” countries isolation in an official quarantine hotel.

The green list is currently very small, with the government taking a cautious approach to re-allowing international travel.

Just 12 countries are on the list currently. These are:

1. Portugal

2. Israel

3. Singapore

4. Australia

5. New Zealand

6. Brunei

7. Iceland

8. Gibraltar

9. Falkland Islands

10. Faroe Islands

11. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands