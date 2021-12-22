Decision on Downing Street party complaint expected from police watchdog before Christmas

Allegra Stratton resigned from her Government role after leaked footage of her joking about the Downing Street Christmas party emerged.

Scotland Yard has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after concerns were raised over its response to the December 18 2020 event and its lack of an investigation.

It is understood the IOPC will make a decision before the end of the week.

Green Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb initially wrote to the watchdog to make a complaint, with the Met replying to her to confirm it has been split into two parts.

Lady Jones had said there is a “case to answer” for the Met “aiding and abetting a criminal offence, or deliberately failing to enforce the law in favour of Government politicians and their staff” due to the “extensive” police presence in Downing Street.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Tony O’Sullivan, directorate of professional standards, told Lady Jones this has been referred to the IOPC given “you effectively allege misconduct in public office by MPS police officers”.

“The IOPC will now make a determination as to whether the complaint needs to be investigated and, if so, how.”

On the second part, a Met inspector said it relates to Lady Jones’s complaint that Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has “refused to investigate allegations of an unlawful gathering on December 18 2020″.

This has been referred to the Mayor’s Office for Policing And Crime (Mopac), which sets the direction and budget for the Met.

Both the IOPC and Mopac have confirmed they are assessing the complaints to decide if further action is required.

It is alleged a Christmas party in Downing Street on December 18 last year saw officials and advisers make speeches, enjoy a cheese board, drink together and exchange Secret Santa gifts, although the Prime Minister is not thought to have attended.

Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, quit after being filmed joking about it with fellow aides at a mock press conference.

The event is at the heart of an investigation being led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, which is examining lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall.

Government report promised 'very soon'

Health minister Gillian Keegan could not say when a Government-ordered report into alleged parties in No 10 will be published.

Asked on LBC when a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into alleged parties will be made public, Ms Keegan said: “I don’t know when. Very soon. So, she’s doing it very quickly, I don’t have dates.”

Asked if it will be this side of Christmas, Ms Keegan said: “I don’t have a date but I know she’s aware that you’re very keen to see it.”

She said she is sure the Prime Minister is keen to see it and, asked if it will be this year, Ms Keegan said: “As I say, I don’t have a date. But I know she is doing it very quickly.”