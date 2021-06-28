A joint letter from Louise Wallace director of public health for North Yorkshire Yorkshire County Council, Helen Winn, CEO of Hope Learning Trust and Emma Robins, principal of the school, told parents and carers have been told the trust has "made the difficult decision to close the school temporarily".

The letter reads: "As you will be aware, some members of the school community have recently tested positive for Covid-19. Because of this, a number of staff and students in the school have been asked to isolate having been identified as close contacts of positive cases.

"Unfortunately, since our last communication, more positive cases have been reported to the school.

Graham School in Scarborough

"So that we can prioritise both the quality of education as well as the health and wellbeing of our staff and students, Hope Learning Trust has made the difficult decision to close the school temporarily.

"This decision is supported by North Yorkshire County Council and Public Health England."

The school will be closed from June 25 to July 6 to allow deep cleaning to take place and make sure everyone who has tested positive and their close contacts have had a full 10 days of isolation.

Lessons will still be delivered to students on Google Classroom though Year 10 exams have had to be rescheduled along with a Year 7 parents' evening.

The letter says that all staff and students who have been identified as close contacts of positive cases and who need to isolate have now been notified.