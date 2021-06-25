People who are due to get their second dose can also drop in for a jab between now and Monday, providing it is eight weeks or more since their first.

Clinics in Leeds are available at the following centres from now until the Monday. You can also search for a convenient site by visiting www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab and entering your postcode.

Leeds Clinical Commissioning Goup is advising people to go to the centre nearest to where they live.

Walk-in clinics are operating across Leeds this weekend as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend. Picture: Ben Birchall, PA Wire

If you would rather avoid queuing, you can still make an appointment at a time to suit you at all of their centres, including Elland Road, by using the National Booking Service.

Health care professionals will also be at the Trinity Centre in Leeds on Saturday from 10am to 4pm to help book appointments and to answer any questions that people may have about the vaccine.

Where are the walk-in clinics and when are they open?

Leeds CCG has issued the following list of venues:

Bilal Centre, Harehills, LS8 3RD - 1st & 2nd doses, Friday, 10am-5pm.

Infinity Community Centre, Harehills, LS8 5JH - 1st & 2nd doses, Friday, 10am-3pm.

Vaccination bus, BAME Well Being Hub (formerly Frederick Hurdle Day Centre), Chapeltown, LS7 3EZ - 1st & 2nd doses, Friday, 10am-3pm.

The Pharmacy Group, Reginald Centre, 263 Chapeltown Rd, Leeds,LS7 3EX - 1st doses, Saturday, 10am-4pm.

St Martin’s Medical Centre, Pharmacy, Chapeltown, LS7 4HZ - 1st doses, Friday, 9am-4pm, and Monday, 9am-4pm.

St Mary’s Parochial Hall, Middleton, LS10 3SP - 1st doses, Saturday, 9am-6pm.

Wetherby Town Hall, LS22 6NE - 1st doses, Saturday, 9am-7pm, and Sunday, 9am-7pm.

Vaccination bus, St Matthews Church, Holbeck, Meynel Approach - 1st & 2nd doses, Monday, 10am-3pm.

Who can attend?

The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 or over.

You do not need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP.

Anyone who is due their second dose and had their first dose at least eight weeks ago can attend. Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection, and is especially important to ensure you are protected against the Delta variant.

If you already have an appointment booked for a later date, you can still get a jab at a walk-in clinic but please make sure you cancel your booked appointment so someone else can use it.

About the walk-in clinics

Clinics will be on a first come, first served basis. There may be queues at busy times so people should come prepared for the weather and bring a drink of water. You will also need a mask or face covering.

If there is high demand and supplies are used up, clinics may have to close early. This will be communicated via social media.

People who already have an appointment booked at a site offering walk-in vaccines should still attend at their timed slot and they will receive their vaccine as planned. Appointments can still be booked at www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or by calling 119.

If you have any questions about the vaccine before having it, you will be able to discuss these with a member of staff first.

Anyone who has their first dose this weekend will be able to book their second dose on the national booking service from 24 hours afterwards. Visit www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call 119.

In line with the latest guidance from the Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunisations, people aged 39 and under and all pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.