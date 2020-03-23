Follow below for all the latest updates.
LIVE UPDATES: Boris Johnson addresses the nation
Last updated: Monday, 23 March, 2020, 20:37
Police will have the powers to fine and disperse groups.
All libraries, gyms and places of worship, and shops will be closed.
All weddings and baptisms are cancelled.
Boris Johnson is addressing the nation. The public should only leave their house for:
1. Grocery shopping if absolutely necessary
2. One exercise a day (alone or with household)
3. Travel to or from work (if can't work at home)
