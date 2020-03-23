LiveLive updates as Boris Johnson puts nation on lockdown due to coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to address the nation at 8.30pm this evening.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 23rd March 2020, 7:40 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd March 2020, 8:43 pm

Follow below for all the latest updates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson cc GETTY
Police will have the powers to fine and disperse groups.

All libraries, gyms and places of worship, and shops will be closed.

 All weddings and baptisms are cancelled.

Boris Johnson is addressing the nation. The public should only leave their house for:

1. Grocery shopping if absolutely necessary 

2. One exercise a day (alone or with household) 

3. Travel to or from work (if can't work at home)

Monday, 23 March, 2020, 19:35

