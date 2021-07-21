Newly released CQC data reveals which Yorkshire care homes had more than 20 residents die of Covid-19

A care home resident (Adobe stock image)

The data shows that Yorkshire's largest cities Leeds Sheffield, Bradford and Hull were particularly badly hit by care home outbreaks, but there were also clusters of deaths in smaller facilities in more rural communities.

The care home to lose the most residents was Colton Lodges in Leeds, where 31 people died. There were 28 fatalities at Chapel Lodge in Sheffield, and 24 at Craven Nursing Home in Skipton.

Facilities to lose more than 20 residents were: Kingston Nursing Home, Roundhay, Leeds (20); Meadowbeck, Osbaldwick, York (22); Southlands, Harrogate (22); Sunnyview House, Beeston, Leeds (21); Beechwood, Northallerton (21); Althorpe Lodge, Rotherham (22); Earls Lodge, Wakefield (23); Highgrove, Barnsley (20); Leeming Bar Grange, Northallerton (22); Bennfield House, Thorne, Doncaster (21) and Cedars, Doncaster (20).

The data is taken from the period April 2020 - March 2021 and is split into four quarters so that outbreaks can be determined. For example, 22 of Craven Nursing Home's 24 deaths were in the third quarter, and all 20 of Kingston's were recorded in the first wave of the pandemic.

Data was included only for homes with more than 10 beds.

Homes with 15-19 deaths include St Mary's Nursing Home, Hull (18); Alpine Lodge, Stocksbridge, Sheffield (16); The Limes, Driffield (16); The Beeches, Bradford (16); Allerton Park, Bradford (15); Claremont, Farsley, Leeds (15); Springfield, Bradford (15); Cooper House, Bradford (16); Wilton Lodge, Hull (16); Lindley Grange, Huddersfield (19); Berkeley House, Hull (15); Bilton Hall, Knaresborough (17); Aston Manor, Dewsbury (15); Cherry Trees, Rotherham (15); Abbey Grange, Sheffield (15); The Richmond, Doncaster (15); Maple Lodge, Catterick Garrison (17); Castleford Lodge, Castleford (16); Ackroyd House, Rotherham (16); Vida Grange, Harrogate (15); The Terrace, Richmond (16); St Mary's Care Centre, Anlaby, Hull (18); and Beech Hall, Armley, Leeds (17).

A spokesperson for Colton Lodges, where 31 residents died, said:“Every death is a tragedy for the individual’s family and is also deeply felt by our colleagues. Residents and their families become part of our extended family over the time they live with us and our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus.

“The past 17 months have been an exceptionally difficult time for everyone working in and connected to Colton Lodges.

“Throughout the pandemic we have worked tirelessly to protect our residents and colleagues. This includes taking steps to ensure all of our homes were following the government’s guidance at every stage, focusing on the highest standards of infection control, making sure we were using the recommended PPE, utilising all opportunities to participate in testing and supporting the vaccine rollout.

“Despite these measures, sadly our outbreak took place at a time when community transmission rates were high and before the introduction of the more regular testing programme or vaccine programme, both of which have become the best defences we have. As we move forward, we continue to be exceptionally vigilant, especially as lockdown measures continue to ease.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of our Residents and their loved ones, and we are very proud of how our team rose to the challenges of working on the front lines of the pandemic over the last 17 months.”

The CQC's chief inspector of adult social care Kate Terroni said: “In considering this data it is important to remember that every number represents a life lost - and families, friends and those who cared for them who are having to face the sadness and consequences of their death.

“We are grateful for the time that families who lost their loved ones during the pandemic have spent meeting with us and the personal experiences they have shared. These discussions have helped us shape our thinking around the highly sensitive issue of publishing information on the numbers of death notifications involving COVID-19 received from individual care homes.

“We have a duty to be transparent and to act in the public interest, and we made a commitment to publish data at this level, but only once we felt able to do so as accurately and safely as possible given the complexity and sensitivity of the data. In doing so, we aim to provide a more comprehensive picture of the impact of COVID-19 on care homes, the people living in them and their families. It is important to be clear, however, that although this data relates to deaths of people who were care home residents, many of them did not die in or contract COVID-19 in a care home.

“As we publish this data, we ask for consideration and respect to be shown to people living in care homes, to families who have been affected, and to the staff who have done everything they could, in incredibly difficult circumstances, to look after those in their care.”