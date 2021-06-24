North Yorkshire school Sherburn High School closes after mass covid outbreak among pupils and staff

Sherburn High School, near Selby, has been closed since Thursday June 17 and is not set to open until next Tuesday June 29 at the earliest.

Sherburn High School, near Selby, has been closed since Thursday June 17 and is not set to open until next Tuesday June 29 at the earliest.

The village school, which has some 806 pupils, is run by the STAR Multi Academy trust, which took the decision to close the school in conjunction with Public Health England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 58 cases have been recorded across Sherburn and its neighbouring village South Milford in the past seven days, more than double that of the next highest spot for cases in North Yorkshire which is Catterick Garrison at 24 cases.

Other neighbouring villages of Monk Fryston, Hambleton and Byram have recorded 20 cases according to North Yorkshire County Council data.

A statement by Sherburn High School and North Yorkshire County Council read: “Due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases in both students and members of staff, and in order to prioritise both the quality of education as well as the health and wellbeing of staff and students, the STAR Multi Academy Trust has made the difficult decision to close the school temporarily.

"This decision is supported by North Yorkshire County Council and Public Health England. The school will remain closed from Thursday 17 June to Monday 28 June and remote learning will be available for all students.

“The school was made aware of a number of positive coronavirus cases last week and over the weekend as a result of routine home lateral flow testing. Since then more cases have been reported through PCR testing.