The omicron variant has seen Covid-19 cases spike around the UK, and NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said the NHS is "on a war footing" as staff battle the virus.

“We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in covid infections, and quite rightly staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of omicron," he said.

"It remains the case that the best way to protect yourself and others is to follow guidance and to come forward and get your first, second and booster jabs.”

Read on to see how Yorkshire' s hospitals are coping with the added pressure of rising Covid-19 cases this December.

1. Bradford In the week leading to December 19, Bradford had the highest percentage of critical care beds occupied in the whole of Yorkshire, at 96.51%. During this week Bradford had the 11th worst ranking in all of England when it came to the availability of critical care beds. Ten of the 11 critical care beds in Bradford were occupied on December 19.

2. Leeds In Leeds, critical care bed occupancy was at 95.86% for the week to December 19. During this period, Leeds had the 12th worst ranking in England when it came to the availability of critical care beds. Fifty-five of the city's 59 critical care beds were occupied on December 19.

3. Calderdale In Calderdale, critical care bed occupancy was at 92.39% for the week to December 19. During this period, Calderdale had the 21st worst ranking in England when it came to the availability of critical care beds. Ten of the area's 13 critical care beds were occupied on December 19.

4. Doncaster In Doncaster, critical care bed occupancy was at 89.71% for the week to December 19. During this period, Doncaster had the 26th worst ranking in England when it came to the availability of critical care beds. 22 of the area's 25 critical care beds were occupied on December 19.