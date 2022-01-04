He will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.
- He will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
Javid defends Covid plan with NHS braced for difficult winter
The NHS is facing significant pressure as it copes with the latest wave of Covid-19 despite hopes that cases should start to drop in the coming weeks.
Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference as No 10 admitted that the health service is facing a “difficult time” during a “challenging winter”.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there was nothing in the data that suggested England needed to move beyond the current Plan B restrictions.
“I think Plan B, implementing that, has been the right approach and also being absolutely focused on the vaccination programme,” he told reporters during a visit to a vaccination centre in south London.
Officials in Whitehall are keeping an “extremely close eye” on hospital capacity, with admissions and occupancy “increasing significantly”, Downing Street said.
But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of Omicron and our successful booster programme.”
He added that the vaccinations and “evidence that Omicron may be milder” means “we are not seeing those huge waves in cases translate into those needing the most serious care that we saw perhaps in previous waves, but that still puts the NHS under significant pressure”.
Latest Covid figures confirmed:
A further 218,724 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded in England and Scotland as of 9am on Tuesday, the Government said, the first time the figure has been over 200,000.
The Government also said a further 48 people had died in England within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 174,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
Tuesday’s figures contain some delayed reporting of cases because of the holiday period.
A total of 15,044 people were in hospital in England with Covid-19 as of 8am on January 4, according to figures from NHS England.
This is up 58% from a week earlier and is the highest number since February 18.
During the second wave of coronavirus, the number peaked at 34,336 on January 18.
In London, 3,993 people were in hospital with Covid-19 on January 4, up 32% week on week and the highest number since February 11.
In north-east England and Yorkshire, patient numbers are up 99% week on week to 2,146, the highest since February 21, while in north-west England numbers are up 88% week-on-week to 2,618, the highest since February 15.
Latest on restrictions - Boris Johnson said England will remain under ‘Plan B’ on Monday
Yesterday, the Prime Minister said there would be be no further Covid restrictions implemented at the moment and said England will remain under 'Plan B'.
The Prime Minister was asked, on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, whether the pandemic was coming to an end in the UK.
He told broadcasters the country was in a “much, much stronger position than this time last year… because of science and because of vaccination”, but he warned against complacency.
It would be “absolute folly” to think the coronavirus pandemic was “all over”, Mr Johnson said.
He said: “I would say to everybody looking at the pressures on the NHS in the next couple of weeks, and maybe longer, looking at the numbers of people who are going to be going into hospital, it will be absolute folly to say that this thing is all over now bar the shouting.
“We’ve got to remain cautious. We got to stick with Plan B. We’ve got to get boosted.”
Asked whether resisting further restrictions would risk putting further strain on the NHS, Mr Johnson said the current measures are the right ones to address the virus.
Pressure on the NHS for the “next couple of weeks and maybe more” is going to be “considerable”, Mr Johnson has said.
The Prime Minister said the Omicron variant of coronavirus is “plainly milder” than other strains.
But he said “there’s no question Omicron continues to surge through the country”.
He added: “I think we’ve got to recognise that the pressure on our NHS, on our hospitals, is going to be considerable in the course of the next couple of weeks, and maybe more.”
Government minister says Plan B ‘is working'
Minister for vaccines and public health Maggie Throup said Plan B “is working”.
Asked if the Government was listening to health professionals and prepared to bring in more restrictions, she told Sky News: “As the Prime Minister said yesterday, we have got Plan B, which is people working from home, the Covid pass, face coverings and obviously the vaccine programme, which is so, so important.”
She added: “Plan B is working, as you can see from the number of hospitalisations, it’s far, far fewer than this time last year and that’s so important as well, that the vaccines are working, the measures for people to work from home are working.
“The Prime Minister said that Plan B is working and there’ll be a Cabinet meeting today, and I don’t see any reason why we need to change. It’s important we do follow the data.”
Infectious disease expert ‘cautiously optimistic’ that cases are begining to plateau
A top infectious disease expert said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Covid cases are beginning to plateau in London.
Professor Neil Ferguson, who specialises in the patterns of spread of infectious disease, told the BBC Today programme: “I think I’m cautiously optimistic that infection rates in London in that key 18-50 age group, which has been driving the Omicron epidemic, may possibly have plateaued, it’s too early to say whether they’re going down yet.”
He added: “I would say that with an epidemic which has been spreading so quickly and reaching such high numbers, it can’t sustain those numbers forever, so we would expect to see case numbers start to come down in the next week, maybe already coming down in London, but in other regions a week to three weeks.
“Whether they then drop precipitously or we see a pattern a bit like we saw with Delta back in July – of an initial drop and then quite a high plateau – remains to be seen, it’s just too difficult to interpret current mixing trends and what the effect of open schools again will be.”
Downing Street press conference to be held
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference at 5pm.
He will be joined by England’s chief medical officer Sir Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.