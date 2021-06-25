Sheffield walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open for Grab a Jab weekend

People who are due to get their second dose can also drop in for a jab between now and Monday, providing it is eight weeks or more since their first, as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend.
Clinics in Sheffield are available at the following centres from now until the Monday. You can also search for a convenient site by visiting www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab and entering your postcode.
Here are the venues in Sheffield where you can ‘walk-in’ and get your jab:
Darnall Primary Care Centre, 290 Main Road, Darnall, S9 4QH
Darnall Primary Care Centre are offering walk-in vaccination appointments this weekend - ‘The Darnall Primary Care Centre Vaccination Big Weekend’.
Anyone over the age of 18 are invited to walk-in to one of the vaccination sessions over this weekend for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Friday 25th 6:30pm - 10pm
Saturday 26th 8am- 8pm
Sunday 27th 8am - 8pm
Monday 28th 6:30pm - 10pm
Sheffield Octagon Centre, Clarkson Street, Sheffield, S10 2TQ
Sheffield Octagon Centre is offering a walk-in service for COVID-19 vaccinations to all aged over 18.
The centre is open seven days a week 8pm - 5pm and is operating on a first-come-first-served basis with a ticketing system.
400 ticket appointments are distributed to people at 8am to help avoid queues and long waiting times.