Sheffield walk-in vaccination centres: Every pop-up clinic open for Grab a Jab weekend

Adults in Sheffield who are yet to get their first Covid vaccine are being urged to visit one of the city's two walk-in clinics this weekend.

By Alesia Fiddler
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:23 am
Updated Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:24 am

People who are due to get their second dose can also drop in for a jab between now and Monday, providing it is eight weeks or more since their first, as part of 'Grab a Jab' weekend.

Clinics in Sheffield are available at the following centres from now until the Monday. You can also search for a convenient site by visiting www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab and entering your postcode.

Here are the venues in Sheffield where you can ‘walk-in’ and get your jab:

Darnall Primary Care Centre, 290 Main Road, Darnall, S9 4QH

Darnall Primary Care Centre are offering walk-in vaccination appointments this weekend - ‘The Darnall Primary Care Centre Vaccination Big Weekend’.

Anyone over the age of 18 are invited to walk-in to one of the vaccination sessions over this weekend for first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Friday 25th 6:30pm - 10pm

Saturday 26th 8am- 8pm

Sunday 27th 8am - 8pm

Monday 28th 6:30pm - 10pm

Sheffield Octagon Centre, Clarkson Street, Sheffield, S10 2TQ

Sheffield Octagon Centre is offering a walk-in service for COVID-19 vaccinations to all aged over 18.

The centre is open seven days a week 8pm - 5pm and is operating on a first-come-first-served basis with a ticketing system.

400 ticket appointments are distributed to people at 8am to help avoid queues and long waiting times.

Sheffield