Figures released by NHS England show 20 deaths were recorded as having taken place in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, July 8 - with one death in hospitals across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some 8911 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 20 Covid deaths recorded in England, according to the latest NHS figures.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there was one such death in England.

Deaths were recorded at the following hospital trusts in Yorkshire and the Humber:

Barnsley hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1

Easing of coronavirus restrictions July 19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm on Monday that a final easing of coronavirus restrictions will take place in England on July 19.

Mask wearing will no longer be a legal requirement, rules on social distancing will be scrapped in most situations, and nightclubs will be able to reopen.

The announcement comes as the third wave of Covid-19 continues to spread across England, with case rates rising sharply and hospital numbers climbing slowly, though deaths are still at a low level.

The rate of new cases of coronavirus in most areas of England is now back at levels last seen during the winter.

According to Public Health England a total of 154,262 new confirmed cases were recorded in England in the seven days to July 4, - the equivalent of 274.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 172.9 per 100,000 one week earlier, and is the highest rate of new cases since January 28.

Case rates in all regions of England are now at their highest level since at least February.

North-east England is recording the highest rate, with 613.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 4.

This is the highest rate for the region since comparable figures began in summer 2020, when mass testing was first introduced across the country.

All other regions are recording their highest rate since late January or early February this year, except for Yorkshire and the Humber where the rate is the highest since mid-November last year.

While for Covid-19 patients in hospital numbers have risen to levels last seen around three months ago.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in England stood at 2,209 as of July 8, according to the latest figures from NHS England.

This is up 42 per cent from a week earlier and is the highest since April 9.

Patient numbers are not rising as sharply as cases or infections, however.

All regions are currently reporting a rise in Covid-19 patients, with north-west England having the highest number (596, up week-on-week by 20 per cent), followed by the combined region of north-east England and Yorkshire (442, up 74 per cent), London (411, up 25 per cent) and the Midlands (389, up 70 per cent).

