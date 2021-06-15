Figures released by NHS England show 16 deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, June 14, including one in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 8885 deaths with covid on the death certificate have been recorded across Yorkshire and the Humber since the start of the pandemic.

Figures released by NHS England show 16 deaths were recorded in the country's hospitals in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, June 14, including one in Yorkshire and The Humber.

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

Since April 28 2020, NHS England and NHS Improvement also started to report the number of patient deaths where there has been no Covid-19 positive test result but it is documented as a direct or underlying cause of death in the death certification process.

The figures for the latest reporting period show there were six such deaths in England.

The latest figures come as Minister Boris Johnson said he is "confident" that no further delay to the lifting of remaining Covid restrictions in England will be necessary, and will come to an end on 19 July.

The Prime Minister confirmed yesterday, Monday June 14, that lockdown measures would remain in place until July - pushed back from 21 June - due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The Prime Minister said 19 July will now be the "terminus date" for the remaining restrictions on social contact.

According to the Government so far a total of 71,672,208 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as reported up until Sunday, June 13.

Of those 41,698,429 was the total number of people who have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 29,973,779 people have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Deaths were recorded at the following hospital trusts in Yorkshire and the Humber:

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 1

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.