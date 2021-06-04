Coronavirus vaccine

The number of second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine given to over 50s in every Yorkshire area

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 50 and over in Yorkshire who have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 4th June 2021, 10:55 am

The figures are based on provisional data from NHS England for vaccinations up to May 30 and use population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

1. Hambleton

Hambleton has given two doses to 38,684 over 50s, representing 86.6 per cent of its over 50s population

2. Leeds

Despite having a much larger population, Leeds isn't far behind. It's vaccinated 84.1 per cent of its over 50 population - a total of 213,937

3. Scarborough

More than 45,000 people over 50 have had both doses in Scarborough, a success rate of 83.8 per cent

4. Ryedale

Ryedale has given two vaccine doses to 84.4 per cent of their over 50s, a total of 23,348

