The Yorkshire areas where the Indian Covid-19 variant has been found - and how many new cases have been detected
The spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant could be crucial to coronavirus restrictions being lifted on June 21.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:08 pm
Current data suggests that although hospital admissions are rising in some parts of the country affected by the Indian variant, overall admissions remain broadly flat. Data released by Public Health England shows the areas of Yorkshire where the variant has been detected, and the number of confirmed cases in that area. The data is up to date as of May 27.
Page 1 of 4