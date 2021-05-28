Leeds city centre

The Yorkshire areas where the Indian Covid-19 variant has been found - and how many new cases have been detected

The spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant could be crucial to coronavirus restrictions being lifted on June 21.

By Nathan Hyde
Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:06 pm
Updated Friday, 28th May 2021, 1:08 pm

Current data suggests that although hospital admissions are rising in some parts of the country affected by the Indian variant, overall admissions remain broadly flat. Data released by Public Health England shows the areas of Yorkshire where the variant has been detected, and the number of confirmed cases in that area. The data is up to date as of May 27.

1. Kirklees

Kirkless is top of the list with 63 cases. Its largest town is Huddersfield, but it also covers Birstall, Batley, Dewsbury and Holmfirth (pictured)

Buy photo

2. Leeds

Leeds is next on the list, with 17 confirmed cases.

Buy photo

3. Bradford

Bradford is third on the list, with 16 new cases recorded as of May 27.

Buy photo

4. Doncaster

Doncaster is also in double figures, with 10 new cases reported in the latest set of data

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4