This is the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Yorkshire

Data released by NHS England reveals the number of people being treated in hospitals for each NHS Trust in the Yorkshire area.

A total of 704 people were in hospital in Yorkshire with Covid-19, down from 723 the week before.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had the highest number, 93, but that was down from 102 the week before.

Sheffield Children's Hospital Trust and South West Yorkshire Partnership Trust had the lowest with one each. The full list is below.

Across England, there were 5,096 people in hospital with Covid as of August 10, with 782 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally increased by 72 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 66 per cent.

The figures also show that 101 new Covid patients were admitted into the care of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to August 8. This was up from 93 in the previous seven days.

It brings the total number of coronavirus patients admitted to the trust's hospitals since the pandemic began to 5,731. The highest number of admissions for a single day recorded to date was 52 patients on November 11 2020.

Figures for the number of patients discharged are not provided on a daily basis. However, the latest NHS England data shows a total of 370 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were discharged from the trust's hospitals between April 7 and August 4 this year.

The list in full

Airedale - 18, up from 12

Barnsley - 53, down from 58

Bradford - 66, up from 63

Calderdale - 40, down from 56

Doncaster and Bassetlaw - 22, down from 32

Harrogate - seven, down from 10

Hull - 59, up from 47

Leeds - 93, down from 102

Mid Yorkshire - 70, up from 62

North Lincs and Goole - 37, up from 28

Rotherham - 45, up from 43

Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber - seven, no change

Sheffield - 83, up from 78

Sheffield Children's - one, no change

South West Yorkshire - one, no change

South Tees - 69, down from 89