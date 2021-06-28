Yvette Cooper calls for investigation into sexual harassment at quarantine hotels

Yvette Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford has called on the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to review contracts offered to security firm G4S after reports of sexual harassment by security guards to quarantining guests.

Yvette Cooper MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford has called on the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to review contracts offered to security firm G4S after reports of sexual harassment by security guards to quarantining guests.

People returning from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days in a managed hotel before they are allowed to return home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC News reported at the weekend that four women staying at the hotels have been victims of sexual harrassment by security guards including staff trying to hug them and asking for contact details.

Yvette Cooper said: ““It is completely unacceptable that women staying in hotel quarantine have been sexually harassed by Government contracted security guards.

“That women have been made to feel vulnerable and unsafe while in managed Government quarantine, when they are unable to leave, is of grave concern and requires immediate investigation by G4S and the Department of Health.

“I am calling for the Health Department to investigate the contract and the checks that are in place, as well as what has gone so badly wrong. They have a responsibility to make sure people are safe.”

A DHSC spokesperson said: “Allegations of sexual assault are taken extremely seriously. The government continues to ensure every person in managed quarantine gets the assistance they need, and will support any investigation.