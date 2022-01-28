Across the country, there were 634,026 cases in the week ending January 21, a 0.2 per cent rise on the number seen the week before. It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

The flat national picture disguises huge regional variations, with cases up by 26 per cent in a week in Northern Ireland and 20 per cent in the South East of England but down by 21 per cent in Scotland and 15 per cent in the North East.

Case numbers include positive lateral flow tests in England and Northern Ireland but exclude them in Scotland and Wales, making comparisons across the UK nations difficult.

This is how the case rates look in every Yorkshire local authority.

1. Barnsley Barnsley had 1,012 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 25.6 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Bradford Bradford had 1,233.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 10.2 per cent from the week before Photo Sales

3. Calderdale Calderdale had 1,017.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 21.8 per cent from the week before Photo Sales

4. Craven Craven had 865 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 11.4 per cent from the week before Photo Sales