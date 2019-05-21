Dame Kelly Holmes to discuss her Olympic successes and mental health battles at event in Leeds

DOUBLE Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes will be sharing insights into her road to success and her battles with mental health during an event at Leeds Beckett University.

She will take part in a Q&A and sign copies of her new book, Running Life at the event, at the university’s Headingley Campus on Thursday (May 23).

Dame Kelly became a figurehead for British sport after winning the 800m and 1,500m finals at the 2004 Olympic games in Athens.

A former sergeant in the British Army, Dame Kelly has forged a successful media career since her retirement from athletics and established the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to support young athletes and help disadvantaged young people across the UK.

In 2005, she was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Sport Science by Leeds Beckett - then known as Leeds Metropolitan - and during her career worked closely with renowned Leeds-based physiotherapist Alison Rose, of CSPC Physiotherapy.

Since stepping off the track, Dame Kelly has publicly revealed her issues with mental health, which led to her self-harming.

Dame Kelly said: "“I hope this book provides people with support both for their mental and physical wellbeing.

"I am looking forward to visiting and meeting everyone at Leeds Beckett University."

Her new book focuses on mindset, fitness and nutrition for positive wellbeing.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Leeds Beckett's Carnegie School Of Sport, said "Mental health in sport at all levels is now rightfully being discussed more openly in the public arena.

"Dame Kelly Holmes is one of the giants of world sport and it will be fascinating to hear her experiences in this area, and a privilege to welcome her back to Leeds Beckett University."

Tickets for the Dame Kelly event cost £25 and include a copy of the book, photo opportunities and refreshments.

The event will take place from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday May 23 in Lecture Theatre E, James Graham Building, Headingley Campus, Leeds Beckett University, LS16 5LF.

To book a seat, visit www.kellyholmes.co.uk/leedsbeckettuniversity