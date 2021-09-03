Drax to be prosecuted by HSE for putting workers at risk through exposure to dust

The sunsets at Drax Power Station, near Selby

The UK’s largest renewable power generator is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates in November charged with two offences. It is accused of exposing employees to wood dust, risking their “health, safety and welfare at work”.

It is also charged with breaching risk assessment obligations before allowing employees to work with potentially “hazardous substances”.

Environmentalists have accused Drax – which earns millions in government subsidies – of exacerbating climate change, harming forests, and emitting air pollution by burning wood pellets for electricity.

Drax said its workers’ health and safety is a “priority”.