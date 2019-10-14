Family’s moving tribute to mother lost to breast cancer

A family are walking their late mother’s commute to Manchester in a touching tribute to honour the charity which cared for her in her final days.

Anna Walker, 14, and her 12-year-old brother Ben lost their mother, Catriona, to breast cancer last November, shortly after her 47th birthday.

Volunteers setting off on the family walk, from Newton-On-Ouse, Village Hall, York, for the first leg of the Macmillan York to Manchester memory walk in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

With their father, Don, the children, from Newton-on-Ouse, near York, are walking her trans-Pennine commute to Manchester to honour her memory. Setting off from the village hall on the six-day walk yesterday afternoon, they are raising money for the cancer charity Macmillan.

“Macmillan supported Cat and myself and the children the whole way through really, from when Cat was first diagnosed, then through treatment and with palliative care and support at the end of Cat’s life,” said Mr Walker.

“Cat’s Macmillan nurse was with her at every consultant appointment and was always someone she could talk to, which is so important.”

The children will be taking a route through Leeds, Wetherby and then on to Oldham before finally arriving in Manchester, concluding the challenge at the marketing agency, Delineo, where their mother worked for 25 years.