Find perfect bliss with a summer spa break deal

Whether you fancy a city break, an overnight stay in the country or a half day of Me Time, there are plenty of spa deals on offer this summer. Stephanie Smith has these timely suggestions

Titanic Spa at Linthwaite near Huddersfield has a Simply Spa late availability break, £119.20 per person (usually £149) for an overnight stay continental breakfast, light lunch, evening meal and full use of spa facilities and indoor swimming pool. Add a treatment (55 minutes or more), and it’s £89.40 plus cost of treatment. Available June selected dates. Email reservations@titanicspa.com, call 01484 843544, www.titanicspa.com.

Inside Titanic Spa

The Spa at The Midland in Manchester celebrates its fourth birthday this June and adds complimentary 25-minute back, neck and shoulder massage when you book the ESPA 85-minute Natural Face Lift (£115). The Midland Summer Radiance Spa Day includes two 25-minute Espa treatments; light lunch or afternoon tea; spa facilities; £10 Espa voucher. Weekdays, from £89. Call 0161 932 4086, www.themidlandhotel.co.uk/spa-days

Rudding Park near Harrogate offers a Spa Full Day (from £158 per person) combining a 50-minute bespoke treatment with hydrotherapy and thermal experiences on the Roof Top Spa and Garden, drinks, snacks, two course lunch at Horto Cafe. Call 01423 844840, www.ruddingpark.co.uk

Swinton Country Club & Spa, near Ripon, offers the Sundown Spa experience with two hours in the spa, then dress for a two course dinner in The Terrace. Price £69 (Mon-Thurs), £79 (Fri-Sun). Swinton Country Club & Spa, Swinton Estate, Swinton, Ripon HG4 4JH, call 01765 680950.

Easthorpe Hall Day Spa Retreat near Mirfield offers a Summer Soul Half Day Package (£125) including four treatments; Thermal Journey therapy sauna, jacuzzi, swimming pool; lunch and tasty morsels prepared by the in-house chef; refreshments. Call 01924 498507, email info@eastthorpe.co.uk, www.eastthorpehall.co.uk.

The Spa at Rudding Park Hotel