Leeds City Council approved the plans this week

Developers want to convert Hopewell Mill in Kippax into a residential recovery care home, adding two floors of extensions to the building.

The facility would include communal kitchen, dining and lounge areas, as well as offices and a staff room. Each of the 16 bedrooms would have its own ensuite facility. The site would also include six parking spaces and an outdoor terraced area.

The site already had approval to build a care home for the elderly, but the latest plans instead involve converting the site into a facility to help people recover from hospital stays and surgery.

Commenting on the application during a meeting of Leeds City Council’s north and east plans panel, Councillor Elizabeth Nash (Lab) said: “When I saw the plans, my immediate reaction is that it is rather tight.

“The access is very tight, but planning permission has already been given for a care home which would have more vehicles attending. Planning permission has already been given for a similar facility, I think we have no alternative but to approve this today.”

Councillor Alan Lamb (Con) said: “I have no concerns about the use and purpose, but I have concerns about the design and layout. The issue for me is accessing the building and the amenities for residents on site.

“I can’t see any planning reason for us to refuse today, but I would like to allay residents’ fear for the lack of amenity.”

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Caroline Gruen (Lab) said: “It has already been approved on a previous application, so it would be futile to turn it down. But on the weight of its function, I would say this seems like a good development.”