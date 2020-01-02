Fresh opportunities await us all at the start of a New Year, when it feels like the beginning of a chapter that is just waiting to be written.

2020 is no different and for people who might be thinking about the next step of moving into a care home, the turn of the year provides an opportunity to discover a new lease of life which is waiting for you at an Ideal care home in Yorkshire.

A team of professionals ensure every need is catered for

Long gone is the fear of moving into care as Ideal care homes are modern, luxurious, experienced and trustworthy. With everything from convenience stores, hair salons, cinemas, cafes and bars onsite, residents are encouraged to live life to the full.

Daily timetables of exciting social events, activities and trips keep everyone busy, and always with the full support that the care home environment provides giving the truly important elements of reassurance and safety at all times.

Residents are encouraged to try something new, volunteering in local shops or taking up French lessons, ultimately taking back control of their lives, imagining a positive future and then making it a reality.

The dedicated and highly trained staff throughout Ideal’s Yorkshire homes provide tailored, person-centred care to their residents making the homes much more than just a need or a last resort. They are in fact a hugely positive choice for residents and the next chapter in life, assisting them to go back to doing those things they no longer thought possible. A trip to the zoo or even just regular ventures to the local shops or pub – all of these now feasible with the support of your Ideal care home.

Friendly care with lots to do

Paula Mountjoy, Home Manager at Windsor Court care home in Wetherby said: “Residential care is now a really positive choice and a care home is part of so many people’s life journeys. It is my pleasure to make this a stress-free time, not just for our new residents but for their families too. To me, a care home should be a ‘home’ first and foremost but also a lifestyle choice – a community where residents still feel part of something meaningful.”

The Ideal lifestyle is inclusive, meaning residents can join in with all activities and trips, have their hair styled, and benefit from annual opticians and dental checks, without having to worry about additional fees. Residents are moving to care for this peace of mind, and to live with like-minded people, revelling in the social element and the new lease of life this will inevitably bring.

One Ideal Carehomes’ resident commented*: “From the beginning, I was made to feel very welcome by everyone. The care, support and friendliness I have received has outweighed my expectations. I would highly recommend to anyone.”

Call 0113 385 3800 and speak with a highly trained care professional to see how Ideal Carehomes could be the positive choice you are looking for in 2020.

Ideal Carehomes in Yorkshire: Ashworth Grange (Dewsbury), Ebor Court (York), Greenacres (Meltham), Hambleton Grange (Thirsk), Handley House (York), Lydgate Lodge (Batley), Newfield Lodge (Castleford), Windsor Court (Wetherby).

*carehome.co.uk review