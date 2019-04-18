GP group praised for ‘outstanding’ care practices after joint inspection

COLLABORATIVE working across 11 GP surgeries in Hull and York has been praised by the healthcare watchdog after one of the first inspections of its kind.

Haxby Group, which runs six surgery sites in York and five in Hull, has been rated as Outstanding for the first time by inspectors at the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The inspection in November was one of the first of its kind for the CQC, inspecting organisations with multiple primary care contracts - in the past it has inspected sites separately and reported on them individually.

Two practices, The Village at Wiggington, in York, and Kingswood practice, Hull, were inspected. The CQC’s head of general practice – north primary medical services and integrated care, Beverley Cole, said the collaborative approach across the practices were “clearly bringing benefits to patients”.

Ms Cole said: “What makes Haxby Group practices outstanding is their proactive approach to quality and sustainability of primary care. They have introduced new roles, for example paramedics and primary care practitioners and have established competency frameworks for staff at all levels to ensure that they are well trained and supported. ”

The York surgery was praised for giving wide patient choice and the support it gives to carers; while the Hull surgery was highlighted for its care of children.

Haxby Group’s clinical lead Prof Mike Holmes said the rating was “a credit to every member of our team, across all our sites”.