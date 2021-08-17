A total of 35 more deaths were recorded in the county in the latest daily update.

The deaths were recorded between April 3 and August 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The time taken for positive results to be received is among the potential factors in a delay between a death happening and being recorded.

The highest daily Covid death tally has been recorded in Yorkshire since February on Tuesday (August 17).

In Leeds, five more deaths were recorded.

This takes the total death toll in the city's hosp; itals to 991 according to the update.

According to healthcare data - available to view by clicking here - 93 patients are currently being treated for Covid in Leeds hospitals (accurate Aug 10).

Of these, 13 of the patients are on ventilation beds.

The daily death increase is the highest in Yorkshire since February.

The 35 deaths are split across the following Trusts according to the update:

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust: 2

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 4

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: 4

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 1

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust: 5

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: 5

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust: 1

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust: 2

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 6

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: 3