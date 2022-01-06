Kirstiin Ferrie at her Ilkley pilates studio by Tim Atkinson

With more than 20 years’ experience teaching Pilates around the world to well-known names from the worlds of sports and dance, celebrities and royalty; Kirstin Ferrie is now passionate about creating a Centre of Teaching Excellence in the North.

Kirstin teaches Romana’s Pilates and her Pure Pilates Centre, in Ilkley, will become one of only a few places outside of London teaching it.

“There are very few Romana’s Pilates instructors in the UK,

the majority of whom are London-based, but I believe we have some real talent and dedication in the North,” says mum-of-two Kirstin.

“I’m determined to build a collective of people who are masterful in their teaching methods but also compassionate in their approach.

“If we can do that, we can be so much more effective for our communities and provide some outstanding ways to live longer, stronger, more satisfying lives.”

Kirstin, 41, is starting with her apprentice Antoinette Brooks-Daw, Principal Ballerina at Northern Ballet, who she is mentoring through the Romana’s Pilates training programme.

Kirstin has her own connections with dance. Aged 17, she joined the Northern School of Contemporary Dance before moving to London, but she was prevented from graduating due to repeated injuries and at the age of 20, her dance dreams ended and she worked in pubs and gyms whilst she considered a change in direction.

Refusing to give up on her love of movement, Kirstin enrolled on an apprenticeship with Pilates International, working around London at various studios, before studying and specialising in Romana’s Pilates which she has gone on to teach all around the world, working in Parrot Cay, in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the USA.

Romana’s Pilates is a classical method of Pilates for has been developed and practised for more than 90 years.

It is based around reshaping and strengthening the body, strengthening the core, realigning the body and posture and improving flexibility, without stressing the joints. Stretching and strengthening exercises are done with

tailor-made Pilates apparatus but exercises that can be done just with a floor mat are also taught, so clients can also experience the benefits at home.

The equipment in the studio has been designed to the exact specification used by founder of the method of total body conditioning, Joseph

Pilates.

Kirstin has recently extended her Pure Pilates Studio that she first opened 11 years ago, in a bid to make it more accessible to more people and to create a centre of excellence. Throughout lockdown Kirstin battled her own professional and personal challenges to be a grounding force for the local community and continued to support those who need her for physical healing and mental release.

Throughout these times, as she recognised her impact, she found her own passion for her mission deepened and set

about planning the expansion

of her studio when lockdown lifted.

Having lost thousands of pounds in earnings the financial pressure was on, yet Kirstin invested everything she had

built up over the years in her business into creating a new, expanded, space for the local community.

As she took stock of life in lockdown, and had the luxury of time to think, she gained clarity and realised she wanted to walk the walk of what she teaches her kids – dream big and make a difference in life.

“Throughout lockdown people were kind, because Covid was a leveller and we were all struggling along together, but many people are still struggling now and the kindness seems to have stopped – not in here,” says Kirstin.

“It’s really important to me that I open up the opportunity for wellness to more people.”

She also has a retail side to her business which she hopes will encourage more people to pop in and then have a look around the studio at the studio.

On first glance some of the specialist equipment does look like something that wouldn’t

be out of place in a torture chamber!

But Kirstin is quick to point out their therapeutic nature.

“We have world-class equipment and use world leading techniques, created by the founder of Pilates himself, Joseph Pilates, which helps realign postures, and support strengthening of our bodies.

“Pilates has the power to restore us to ourselves; physically, emotionally and mentally. It’s not just a toning tool or a good habit for exercise bunnies.

“I believe in the power of Pilates as an holistic rhythm for life.

“My mission is to give people a sanctuary to learn, work out and strengthen themselves, in a safe space.

“Pilates positively impacts every part of our lives; emotionally, physically, mentally and even socially as our body confidence soars.”

Kirstin recently worked with goalkeeper Simon Moore who played for Sheffield United and currently plays for Championship club Coventry City.

Simon says: “Kirstin’s passion for her work and her attention to detail in each of our sessions is second to none.

“The sessions are challenging yet enjoyable and her enthusiasm only encourages you to be the best you can possibly be.