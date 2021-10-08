Julia Bradbury: Former Countryfile presenter shares moving social media post following mastectomy

Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury has shared a powerful message on social media following her mastectomy.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:24 pm
Julia Bradbury has shared a moving post about her mastectomy on Twitter

The 51-year-old presenter, who is best-known for co-presenting Countryfile for 10 years between 2004 and 2014, recently revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would be undergoing a mastectomy.

Bradbury wrote: "Goodbye left boob.Thank you. I've breastfed my children w/you,I've jumped into the sea, I've walked thousands of miles with you. Now it's time for something new.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

"Wise is the one who flavours the future with some salt from the past.' Check yourselves #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth."

Bradbury, who is vice-president of the CPRE in South Yorkshire, urged other women to get themselves checked and to seek help if they notice any changes in their body.

She told the Mail on Sunday she was going public with her news because she wants to encourage others to get themselves tested.

And in her post on Twitter, she shared a picture and a moving message.

Her post had thousands of likes within minutes, and a number of replies thanking her for speaking out about her cancer journey, as well as others describing her as inspirational and brave.

CPRE