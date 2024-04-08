Lansdowne Estate waste

The residents of Lansdowne Estate have had another letter delivered to confirm the removal of communal bins.

On the estate there are waste chutes designed for 1960s-70s infrastructure. The chutes are no longer fit for purpose and have not been for a long time now.

Since November the large communal bins have been removed due to the major rat infestation in the area. Since then the council has baited the area and have been very successful.

Residents are being urged to dispose of waste in chutes that one resident says are "not fit for purpose". There are also fears the situation could spark a serious rat problem.

When the bins were first removed residents were told the bins would be replaced with rat-proof ones and the lids closed.

A handful of residents on some of the top floors were contributing to the rat problem by throwing their waste over and aiming for the bins and missing a lot of the time. Understandably this was causing upset to both council workers and residents.

Blocked

Now the bins are still locked away from residents and the small chutes are blocked constantly on every block.

This is causing a serious problem with nowhere to dispose of household waste other than leaving it next to the chute areas. The residents are left with potential health and mental health issues increasing along with attracting another rat infestation.

The recycling bins for paper and card used to condense litter are not getting emptied enough and overflowing most of the time too.

Most of the council's top brass have been to visit the area for walk arounds and none are impressed with what they seen.

Still, the council insist the residents use chutes not fit for purpose and keep huge bins hidden away from use at the bottom of chute blocks.

One resident hit out: "There seems to be no logic what so ever to the council's idea of not letting residents use bins. Everyone in the estate is suffering and it looks like a dump.