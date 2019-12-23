Leeds grandmother gets 20/20 vision after cataract surgery

An 86-year-old grandmother has had her sight transformed by cataract surgery, going from almost no sight in her right eye to 20/20 vision.

Norma Lambert, from Leeds, had given up driving and many activities she loved due to cataract and age-related macular degeneration, which had worsened over the last four years.

Mrs Lambert's vision was transformed by cataract surgery at Spire Leeds Hospital

She now has 20/20 vision after undergoing cataract surgery at Spire Leeds Hospital in August this year.

Mrs Lambert, who worked as a finance officer at the University of Leeds before her retirement, said: "I couldn’t be happier with the results.

"I’m able to drive again which means I can be independent and also get back to my busy social life.

"I had reached the stage where I could hardly see out of my right eye because of the cataract. My vision was blurred and if I looked at a straight line it would appear to be twisted.

"I was told there was a three-month waiting list to have the surgery under the NHS and I wanted it to be taken care of quickly so I made an appointment at Spire in August this year and was seen within days.”

Mrs Lambert had a consultation with Mr Raj Mukherjee, consultant ophthalmologist at Spire Leeds Hospital, in August 2019 before her surgery was booked in just a week later.

Mr Mukherjee said: "Mrs Lambert had macular degeneration in both eyes for which she was undergoing injection treatment and she had developed a cataract in the right eye.

"Because of macular degeneration in that eye it was very unpredictable what her prognosis would be.

"Cataracts usually progress over time resulting in worsening vision. In the eye which needed a cataract operation, Mrs Lambert’s vision was such that she could not see the eye chart at all.”

Mrs Lambert underwent a procedure called phacoemulsification with intralocular lens implantation - standard cataract surgery which is performed under local anaesthetic.

A small 2mm cut is made on the surface of the eye and a probe is used to break the natural lens into pieces which are then removed using suction. A bespoke artificial lens is inserted in the same place as the natural lens used to sit.

The removal of the cataract was successful and, thanks to the phacoemulsification procedure, Mrs Lambert gained 20/20 vision and said she rarely has to use glasses.

She added: "Before the procedure I needed to wear glasses for my hobby - crown green bowling – particularly for scoring.

"Now I can see clearly. I don’t need to wear glasses for watching tv, only for reading and I’ve had a new prescription made up because my eye sight is so good.

"The effect was immediate and I felt the benefits straight away. I would like to have the procedure on my other eye if it gets to the same point.”

