Leeds hospitals leading the way with pioneering medical device trials

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust says analysis of National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) data has revealed it to be the UK’s top recruiter for medical device studies, recruiting more than 5,000 participants to research in 2023-24.

A medical device is any instrument other than a medicine that is used to diagnose, monitor, treat or manage a medical condition and can include syringes, dressings, surgical tools, scanners, software, apparatus, machines and some medical apps. These innovations, the trust says, can enable faster diagnosis, less invasive treatments and quicker recovery times for patients.

The Trust manages approximately 1,000 clinical trials at any given time. Recent innovations include the delivery in Leeds of the UK's first histotripsy treatment for liver cancer and the recruitment of the first British patient to trial a heart treatment system.

Professor Tze Min Wah, who performed the UK's first histotripsy treatment for liver cancer and her team.

Dr Ai Lyn Tan, director of research and innovation at the Trust, said: “We're pushing the boundaries of what's possible in patient care. Being the UK's leading recruiter means thousands of our patients get early access to breakthrough treatments.