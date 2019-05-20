Leeds law firm is named Mental Health Champion in new awards scheme

Leeds law firm Clarion has been recognised for its mental health initiatives in the inaugural Behavioural Wealth Awards.

The business picked up a Mental Health Champion Award in the new scheme, which was launched by Addcounsel.

In order to promote good mental health, Clarion has established a health and wellbeing month every January, runs a medical cash plan to support colleagues with preventative health issues, offers free yoga and massage sessions to staff and has subscribed to Perk Box, which offers information about wellbeing, nutrition and exercise and discounted gym membership. The firm runs a ‘turn up to talk’ group, gives monthly ‘being well’ updates and has wellbeing champions in different teams.

It has also helped several members of staff to train as mental health first aiders in the workplace, with other colleagues booked in to obtain the qualification.

The Mental Health Champion Award recognises initiatives in the financial, legal and private client advisory world to improve mental health within these sectors. Mental health first aider Clare King, legal director in Clarion’s private client practice, accepted the award at a ceremony in London.

She said: “Mental health is increasingly being recognised as an issue affecting people in all walks of life. It’s really important that people feel able not only to discuss problems they’re having, but also that support is readily available for them in the workplace should they need it. We’re really proud of what we have achieved in putting support of mental health at the core of our culture and it’s fantastic that our efforts are being recognised with this national award.”