Leeds teenage girl's eyesight saved after Specsavers trainee spotted problem

A LEEDS teenager's eyesight was saved after she was referred to hospital following a routine eye test at a Specsavers store.

Ellie Guy, 16, was having an eye test at Specsavers in Morley when a trainee optometrist noticed a problem with her left eye.

Ellie was immediately referred to the ophthalmology department at St James's University Hospital in Leeds for a visual field test and an assessment.

It was found the nerve change in Ellie’s eye was due to idiopathic intracranial hypertension.

As a result, she underwent a lumbar puncture, where a needle is inserted into the spine to alleviate the high pressure and drain the fluid which surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

Hafsah Khan, was the trainee optometrist treating her.

Hafsah said: "During the eye examination and through checking previous pictures of Ellie’s eye, I noticed some indistinctness that was not there before.

"I had to act quickly to get her seen at a specialist eye unit as soon as possible.

"Ellie’s condition, if left untreated, would have caused her to lose her sight. Ellie is a clear example of why it is so important to have regular eye exams."

All opticians have to complete a pre-registration year in store to become a fully-qualified optician under the guidance of registered professionals.

Research published by Specsavers and charity the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), shows one in five people will live with sight loss in their lifetime despite at least half of all cases being avoidable.

The statistics also show that 300 people in the UK start living with sight loss every day.

The optometrists at Specsavers Morley have accreditations in glaucoma and minor eye conditions .

It means the store can offer eye health services to help manage a number of eye conditions allowing more people to be treated in store rather than having to go to their GP or hospital.