Leeds United legend Jermaine Beckford to pitch 'holistic wellness brand' on Channel 4 show

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford is to pitch his 'holistic wellness brand' to a panel of experts on a Channel 4 show tonight.

Jermaine will appear on Buy It Now for Christmas with his wife, former CITV presenter Laura Beckford (formerly Jaye), which airs at 8pm.

The couple launched their wellness brand Supernova Living as they were unhappy with the 'poor quality' and 'negative nutrition' they claim is in protein powders given to footballers.

Jermaine and Laura spent over 18 months researching and developing their brand of nutritional blends which use advanced adaptogenic nutrition.

After switching to Supernova blends, Jermaine said he felt an immediate difference in his digestion, focus, energy and endurance and he noticed significant improvements in performance.

In tonight's show, the couple will pitch their brand to industry experts, who will decide whether to buy into the product.

Jermaine said: "I was totally out of my comfort zone on Buy It Now for Christmas.

"Put me in front of 100,000 people on a football pitch and I’m in my element but with 100 people in the audience, staring, judging a health product that we’ve developed from scratch - it was the most nerve-wrecking thing I’ve possibly ever done.

"I’m just glad I got to stand next to my wife throughout it.”

Jermaine has tallied over 191 goals his professional career, having played for Leeds United, Everton, Leicester City and Preston.

He retired after three major knee operations in three years and is now a SkySports commentator and pundit, along with being co-founder of Supernova Living.

