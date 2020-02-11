Medics spotted wearing hazmat suits in Leeds prompts Coronavirus fears

Medics wearing hazmat suits were spotted outside student accommodation in Leeds city centre on Monday.

A picture posted on social media shows an ambulance and two people wearing protective suits standing outside the Vita St Albans apartment block in Cross Belgrave Street.

The image was posted on Facebook.

The image was posted on the day the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK rose to eight.

The UK has declared the virus a "serious and imminent threat to public health" and said it would forcibly detain infected people if necessary.

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has passed 1,000 people, health authorities announced early on Tuesday morning.

A student leaving the accommodation on Monday morning told the Yorkshire Evening Post that a female resident had been admitted to hospital, but did not have Coronavirus.

The YEP has seen a message posted on Chinese social media app WeChat, appearing to show the woman's medical discharge summary.

It suggests that the woman was admitted to St James's Hospital and that it was the opinion of the infectious diseases consultant that she did not have Coronavirus.

A digital image display inside St Albans was showing NHS advice for dealing with germs, as well as advice for anyone who has returned from China, among other countries, in the last 14 days.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and the University of Leeds declined to comment, saying the Department for Health was co-ordinating the media response.

Leeds Beckett University have also been contacted for comment.

The Department for Health told the YEP it does "not provide a running commentary" on the issue.

An update on the number of tests on UK patients and the number of confirmed cases is expected at 2pm.

David Ancell, Vita Group Brand and Product Director, said: "We have been proactively delivering the government advice for anyone who has travelled to the UK from affected areas in the last 14 days and experiencing cough or fever or shortness of breath, to stay indoors and call NHS 111, even if symptoms are mild.

"We applaud our students for following this advice and taking responsible precautions. We will continue to support all our students with any concerns surrounding Coronavirus."