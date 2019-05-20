Midwife in Yorkshire discovers she helped deliver her trainee 19 years ago

An experienced midwife helping a student with her first birth was stunned to find she had helped deliver the trainee 19 years previously.

Emma Reevell has delivered hundreds of children over the last three decades while working at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust but she was shocked after realising that one of those babies, Laura Woffendin is now training alongside her as a student midwife.

Emma Reevell and Laura Woffendin at Laura's birth. PIC: SNWS

The coincidence came to light when Laura’s mother recognised Emma’s name who helped the student deliver her first baby on the labour ward at Pinderfields Hospital.

That night Laura and her mum searched through all their old photos before digging out the picture taken straight after her birth at Pontefract Hospital.

The next day she took it into work to show Emma and explain the amazing connection.

Emma said: “I was amazed when Laura showed me the picture.

“It’s crazy to think that this small child I brought into the world is now training to be a midwife.

“It’s a lovely feeling though and makes it all a little bit more special.”

Laura, from Pontefract, added: “As you’d expect, delivering my first baby was an amazing experience. Something that will stay with me forever.

“But I had no idea it would be quite so poignant.

“I was so excited to tell my mum all about it when I got home. When she then told me that Emma was the midwife who had delivered me, I couldn’t believe it.”

Laura’s parents are both nurses and her grandmother was a midwife.

She said: "I knew from an early age that I wanted to work in a medical field.

"When my grandma passed away, I inherited her community midwife bag and everything inside it, along with her midwifery badges and books.

"That decided it for me."

Working with Laura was not the first encounter Emma, who has worked at the Trust for 33 years, has had with Laura’s family.

She also worked on the same ward as Laura’s dad Ian, when he was a student nurse at Pontefract.