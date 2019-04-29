New technology at Guiseley Specsavers will tackle glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy

SPECSAVERS IN Guiseley has invested £50,000 in 3D scanning technology that allows optometrists to view the eye in more detail. The Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine is used for a variety of functions including screening and management of conditions such as glaucoma.

The technology produces a structural scan of the eye, including layers of the eye that would not normally be visible using traditional eye testing techniques. The results are similar to an ultrasound or MRI scan. The OCT machine uses a totally safe, laser light source and not x-ray-type radiation.

Guiseley’s ophthalmic optician Anjham Akbar said: “OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods. An example of this is glaucoma, which the store’s specialists are trained to spot.”