Owner of Yorkshire restaurant which failed basic hygiene standards for five years is banned from running food business

The owner of a Chinese restaurant has been banned from running a food business after consistently ignoring warnings over food safety.

Di Wu, owner of the Hong Kong Chop House in York city centre, has also been fined £4,430 over his consistent breaching of food hygiene regulations.

Hong Kong Chop HOuse on Swinegate, York city centre

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty at York Magistrates Court to multiple food safety charges after he was prosecuted by the council.

The court heard Wu's business had been subject to two food safety inspections between December 2018 and February 2019, both of which had failed to deliver a hygiene rating higher than one.

Over a five-year period, the Swinegate restaurant was broadly non-compliant with food safety regulations, the court also heard.

Issues such as a filthy premises and poor equipment were identified by hygiene inspectors, as well as staff's failure to protect food against contamination and implement food safety procedures.

An image taken from inside Di Wu's Chinese restaurant in York city centre, which failed to meet basic hygiene standards

The restaurant had also failed to comply with an earlier hygiene improvement notice issued in October 2017.

Wu, who is also the director of the restaurant's operating business Infinity Hardheadedness Ltd, was prosecuted earlier in August 2018 for failing to comply with five hygiene improvement notices and protect food from contamination in the kitchen.

He had also failed to keep the Hong Kong Chop House clean and in good condition.

Appearing at York Magistrates on Tuesday, Wu was issued with a hygiene prohibition order preventing him from running a food business, which is the second order issued by City of York Council this year.

He was also ordered to pay costs totalling £4,430.00.

Coun Andrew Waller, City of York Council's Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “York is home to a variety of food establishments and we will continue to ensure that standards are met and that customers are confident in the quality of the food they are being served in the city.

"The takeaway was given advice and multiple opportunities to improve, which it repeatedly failed to abide by."