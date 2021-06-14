Jessica Brady, 27, died in December with stage four adenocarcinoma, which was originally passed off as "long Covid" despite her having had negative coronavirus tests.

The York University graduate and radio frequency engineer originally sought medical help in July 2020 after feeling unwell with chronic fatigue, sore throat and chronic fatigue, with doctors telling her she was likely suffering from 'long Covid' despite not believing she had had the virus.

Ms Brady had previously taken two coronavirus tests which came back negative, although doctors told her these may have been inaccurate.

Jess Brady died five days before Christmas last year with stage four cancer, after being originally told her symptoms were 'long Covid'. Picture: Andrea Brady

Despite this, her symptoms worsened and Ms Brady sought medical help on "more than 20 occasions", according to her mother Andrea Brady, but - due to Covid - was unable to see her GP for a face-to-face appointment until November when she developed large glands on her neck.

A biopsy later that month showed signs of secondary cancer in her lymph nodes and she was immediately admitted to a hospital in Stevenage, where she was diagnosed with stage four adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer that starts in mucus-producing glandular cells of the body.

Writing for newspaper Metro, mother Andrea Brady said: "Devastatingly, she lost her life on 20 December.

"No parent should cradle their child as they enter this world and hold them as they leave it. Nothing could ever prepare us or can ever console us."

York University graduate Jess Brady died in December with stage four adenocarcinoma. Picture: Andrea Brady

A petition set up by Ms Brady's parents Simon - originally from Leeds - and Andrea, which calls for a Parliamentary debate discussing ring-fenced funding so GPs can respond urgently to all suspected cancer cases, no matter their age, has already amassed more than 97,000 signatures.

The campaign also calls on ministers to increase awareness of cancer in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

According to Cancer Research UK adults aged 25-49 contribute around a tenth of all new cancer cases, with double the incidence in females than males.

Ms Brady's parents said that people in this age bracket were "not being prioritised", describing them as "forgotten generations".

"Covid is undoubtedly exacerbating the situation," they wrote.

The family, who are from Hertfordshire, are set to meet with Conservative MP Julie Marson.

"Ideally, we need the support of all MP's to push this forward," they said, writing on their petition page.

"Heartbreakingly, Jess’ story is not an isolated case.

"Hundreds of people have come forward as a result of this petition sharing their painfully similar experiences with young family and friends. We must stop dismissing our future generations and extinguishing precious lives."