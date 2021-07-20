Porters, cleaners and catering staff due to walk out over pay deal call off strike at Airedale Hospital

Airedale Hospital

Porters, cleaners and caterers at the Keighley site were all due to walk out for 72 hours starting at midnight on Monday, but the action has now been deferred pending further negotiations.

They will not vote on a new pay offer after Airedale NHS Foundation Trust stepped in with emergency funding.

The support staff had their roles outsourced to a wholly owned subsidiary company called AGH Solutions in 2018.

Existing staff who were transferred kept their NHS pay and conditions, but subsequent new starters on AGH contracts receive lower salaries for carrying out the same jobs - in some cases around £9 per hour less.

Industrial action was called off after the trust intervened and pledged to increase the funding available to pay the outsourced workers.

GMB union regional organiser Rachel Dix said: “This is a step in the right direction and a welcome move from the trust. GMB Union has suspended strike action following the talks.

“Workers at Airedale Hospital will now vote on the new deal - we expect the result on Friday.”

AGH Solutions managing director David Moss said:

“I am pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable position with GMB organisers.