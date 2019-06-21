Protest outside Quarry House NHS building in Leeds

A five-day protest is set to be held in Leeds by supporters of a pressure group which claims people with autism and learning difficulties are being 'detained and abused' in NHS units.

Supporters of the Stripped of Human Rights group are due to start the five day protest on Monday June 24 outside NHS England's Quarry House building at Quarry Hill, Leeds.

The protest is due to run from 12pm every day up to and including Friday.

A spokesperson for Stripped of Human Rights, said: "People with learning disabilities, autistic people, families and supporters will stage a five-day protest at government and NHS England about the ongoing detention and abuse of people with learning disabilities and autistic people in Assessment and Treatment Units (ATUs).

"It has been eight years since the government and NHS England made promises to provide homes instead of hospitals for people with learning difficulties and autistic people."

Stripped of Human Rights said there are around 2,500 people currently "stuck" in Assessment and Treatment Units.

Similar protests are due to take place in Brighton, Birmingham, Liverpool, London and Newcastle.

NHS England declined to comment.