Mike Padgham, chief executive of Saint Cecilia's Care Group, said residents will benefit after the Government announced they will be able to have unlimited visits from family and friends from January 31 and self-isolation periods will also be cut.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the measures can be lifted due to the success of the Covid-19 vaccine programme and falling rates of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Padgham, who is also chair of the Independent Care Group, which represents care homes across North Yorkshire, said: “The risk is perhaps the virus could come back into homes, with the number of visitors increasing.

The Government has announced care home residents will be able to have unlimited visits from family and friends from January 31 and self-isolation periods will also be cut.

“But on the other side of that, residents and their relatives have missed that contact for months and they have already been through a tough two years.

“It is having a negative effect on their mental wellbeing, so you have to weigh that against the risk of Covid coming in. It’s a balancing act."

He added: “With the rest of society enjoying freedoms with risks, people in care homes should be afforded the same choice.

Mike Padgham, chief executive of Saint Cecilia's Care Group

“I think now is the time to give them some quality of life back.”

Self-isolation periods in care homes will be cut from 14 days to 10 days for those who test positive and homes will only have to follow outbreak management rules for 14 rather than 28 days.

People can also be released from isolation early if they test negative on days five and six, in line with the wider public.

Isolation periods for those in care following an emergency hospital visit are also being reduced from 14 to 10 days.

In addition, workers will be asked to start using lateral flow tests before their shifts instead of weekly PCR tests from February 16.

The latest figures show 86.5 per cent of care home residents have now had a booster vaccine.

Mr Javid said: “I know how vital companionship is to those living in care homes and the positive difference visits make, which is why we continued to allow three named visitors and an essential care giver under Plan B measures.

“Thanks to the progress we have made, I am delighted that care home restrictions can now be eased further, allowing residents to see more of their loved ones.”

Care minister Gillian Keegan said: “Thanks to the continued success of the vaccine rollout, I am delighted we can ease restrictions in care settings and allow unlimited visits to ensure people living in care homes see all their family and friends.

“The changes announced today are backed by scientists, ensuring we all have more freedoms from coronavirus, including care home residents and their families.”