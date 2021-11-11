Scarborough mental health Esk Ward closes at Cross Lane Hospital due to staffing pressures

The Esk Ward, at Cross Lane Hospital, has beds for up to 13 women with acute mental illness whose condition cannot be managed safely in the community.

Support given to inpatients includes occupational therapy, psychological therapy and social activities.

But from Friday all women on the ward will either be discharged or sent to other hospitals.

Staff at the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that some patients may be sent to Foss Park Hospital in York, some 40 miles away.

Naomi Lonergan, director of operations in North Yorkshire, said: “We have taken the difficult decision to not accept any further admissions and temporarily close Esk ward at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough.

“This is an interim arrangement and is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“Despite demand and staffing pressures remaining high across the system, our priority is to ensure we can continue to provide safe, high quality care to our patients.

“We are working extremely hard to reopen the ward as soon as possible and we are also strengthening our community services to reduce the need for inpatient admissions in the future.”

Earlier this year the Trust was rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after it found mental health wards were not managed well enough to keep people safe from harm.

In response the Trust’s chief executive Brent Kilmurray committed to spending £3.6m on staff recruitment.

The Trust could not confirm to the Yorkshire Post if that money had been spent on staff at Cross Lane Hospital.

Leading mental health charity Mind said the closure was “concerning.”

Leila Reyburn, policy and campaigns manager at the charity, said: “It is concerning to see NHS mental health facilities closing at a time when demand on these services is at an all time high, in part because of the impact of the pandemic.

“No one who needs NHS treatment for a mental health problem, or their family, should have to travel far from home to get that support.