Schoolboy broke both his legs after jumping over puddle in road - only to be hit by an oncoming car

A schoolboy needed emergency surgery when he broke both his legs after jumping over a puddle into a road – only to be hit by an oncoming car.

Max Kent was airlifted to hospital and rushed into theatre after breaking both his thigh bones in the horror accident as he got off a school bus just metres from his house.

Max was treated at the roadside for his injuries, before being flown to hospital in an air ambulance. Credit: SWNS

The 11-year-old talented footballer and street dancer was getting off the bus with his sister Francesca, 14, when he noticed a pool of water in the road.

He leapt over the puddle to cross the road as the bus pulled away, but jumped into the path of an oncoming car that he did not see, causing the double bone break.

Max was taken to hospital by helicopter, where surgeons carried out an emergency operation to insert metal plates in one leg and a pin in the other.

Despite the accident taking place near York, medics decided he needed specialist surgery that could only be carried out at Leeds General Infirmary's trauma centre.

Max has been given a wheelchair to use while he recovers from his accident. Credit: SWNS

He spent ten days in hospital before being allowed home in a wheelchair to continue his recovery.

A police investigation found that nobody was to blame for the accident as neither Max nor the car driver could see each other due to the bus.

Max's dad John Kent, 54, relived the horror of the phone call he received from his wife Karen telling him of the incident, which happened on October 24.

Mr Kent, of York, said: "Francesca called my wife who went to out to see Max on the floor. My wife called me at work and said I needed to get home immediately. I didn't know what I was going to see when I got there.

Max recovering at home. Credit: SWNS

"All sorts go through your mind as a parent when you hear your son has been hit by a car. By the time I got there, the doctor was already on the scene and had called the Yorkshire Air Ambulance because of the severity of the injuries.

“The paramedics treating Max covered him up with blankets. I could just see his legs. York was the nearest hospital, but Leeds was the best place for him to go.

“His life wasn't in danger, but in terms of what they were able to do, the air ambulance was critical to getting him the right care in the right place quickly. What we don't know is what could have happened if the air ambulance didn't take him to Leeds.

“We didn't know if there were any internal injuries or how badly broken his legs were. Both his thighs were broken and they needed to operate quickly. A plate was inserted in the left leg to restructure the bone and a pin down the other."

Keen footballer Max has been unable to play the sport he loves as he recovers from his injuries and has also been unable to take the family dog Pawthos for a walk near their house.

But he managed to take part in the family's traditional ice skating trip on Boxing Day and is hopeful that he can take the stage in an upcoming pantomime his dad has organised as part of his association with amateur dramatic club the Deadpan Players.

Half of the proceeds will be given to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which relies on charitable donations to fulfill more than 1,800 missions every year with two state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters.

John added: "It has had a huge impact on his life. He's a very active and mobile young lad usually. Football is his great love, but he can't do that for a while as he is stuck in a wheelchair.

"He is unable to take our dog Pawthos for a walk across the fields where we live as the fields are linked and surrounded by muddy farm tracks which are unpassable in the wheelchair.

"His recovery is going steady. We managed to go ice skating on Boxing Day as a family and the Winter Wonderland were extremely accommodating allowing Max to enjoy the session in his chair.

“We are hoping he will be up and about by spring or summer time."