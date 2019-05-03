Striking South Yorkshire NHS staff win pay rise from private firm Sodexo, says GMB

Have your say

NHS catering workers have won a pay rise after taking strike action at two hospitals, their union has said.

Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals took industrial action after Sodexo, the private firm which employs them, did not match a wage increase given to other NHS staff.

The GMB union said Sodexo has now agreed to give the pay increase in full and backdate it to last April.

Workers had been on strike since May 1 before a joint agreement was reached with the GMB and Unison.

GMB regional organiser Stacey Booth said: "Sodexo underestimated the strength of feeling amongst their workers.

“Members were adamant until they received a promise the company would pay up the action would continue.

“Today, their persistence has paid off and we are pleased to announce that Sodexo have agreed in conjunction with the trust to pay the award in full and backdated.

“We hope that the relationship with Sodexo will be much more constructive going forward.”