Stroke survivor sends video message from top of mountain to medis who saved his life

A stroke patient has thanked the team who treated him by sending them a video from the top of one of the UK’s highest mountains just four months after a stroke left him unable to walk at all.

John Webb, 58, climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales after suffering a stroke in March this year. After treatment at the Acute Stroke Unit at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, followed by rehabilitation at the Stroke Pathway Assessment and Rehabilitation Centre and at home with the community stroke service, he was able to complete the challenging solo hike.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that looked after me and said I could do this thing,” said John of Totley, Sheffield. “Less than four months ago I couldn’t even walk, and here I am at the top of Snowdon, which is all down to you guys. The doctors, nurses, physios, everyone that has helped me – I appreciate you so much and I just wanted to let you know that.”

John’s stroke was caused by a split in a vein. “It was the middle of the night and I woke up feeling like my nose was going to explode and I was going to have a nosebleed. Then it calmed down and I went back to sleep. But in the morning I just could not get out of bed. I was incredibly dizzy and I told my wife to call the ambulance.

“I thought it was vertigo, but I had a scan at the hospital and they told me it could be a stroke. It was a shock because I still think of myself as relatively young and active guy at 58, but I am a very positive person and although I could not sit or stand at that point, I still had my faculties and I felt like I would be OK.”

Being an active person, who had completed four marathons and 80 half-marathons and was a keen footballer prior to the stroke, John wanted to set himself a challenge as he continued his recovery.

“Climbing Snowdon was one thing I wanted to accomplish,” he said. “It was a challenge, but I thought I am going to get through it and I am going to do it. I feel better when I am doing things. I am a very determined person and if I want something I will really push for it.”

Although the father-of-two had the support of his family, he did the challenge against their wishes. “My son was saying ‘you can’t just go and do that’ but they are very proud of me.”

It took John about three hours to ascend the mountain, and two hours to descend.