Supporting kids with epilepsy

Epilepsy is a serious condition that affects the brain.

A seizure happens when there is a sudden burst of intense electrical activity in the brain.

There are many different types of epileptic seizures, and these can affect people differently depending on where in the brain the activity is happening.

There are around 600,000 people in the UK living with epilepsy - 112,000 of these being children and young people.

Finding out you have epilepsy is scary at any age. For young children, it can be even harder.

It can be very difficult to make sense of what is happening to them and can have a big impact on their development, their education and their daily lives.

The effects of epilepsy on a child’s life can be dramatic.

They may have many seizures every day or week, which has an impact on their education and keeping up with school.

They can often have to take medication every day, which can make them feel tired.

They may struggle to make friends and can’t always do everything their peers can, which can be frustrating and upsetting.

A recent video from Epilepsy Action lets children talk about epilepsy in their own words.

Children with epilepsy are consistently found to be behind their peers academically, and many report a reduced quality of life compared to others.

Teens with epilepsy are four times more likely than their peers to experience mental health difficulties, and report a lower quality of life than other children with long-term health conditions.

But we know that talking about it can make the world of difference.

Epilepsy Action chief executive Philip Lee said: “We know how overwhelming it can be for a child to be diagnosed with epilepsy at a young age.

“Epilepsy Action is there to help children and their families to learn more about epilepsy, let them know they’re not alone and give them the confidence to deal with their diagnosis.”

Each year Epilepsy Action, which has a branch in Leeds, directly helps over 2 million people through a range of services.

This help includes the Epilepsy Action Helpline freephone 0808 800 5050, branch network, events and website,.

If you need advice or help, log on to the website by visiting www.epilepsy.org.uk.