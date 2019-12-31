The Red Arrows, Dickie Bird and Boris Johnson - The best videos from The Yorkshire Post in 2019

It's been an eventful years in Yorkshire - and we've been there every step of the way to capture the action.

The video above is a brief glimpse of the best of 2019, featuring Boris Johnson being grilled by Yorkshire folk after the heavy flooding in November, the Red Arrows visiting Linton on Ouse, and the heartwarming moment we revealed to 91-year-old John Thompson that readers of The Yorkshire Post had replaced his life savings after he was the victim of a con.

The Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team stun the large crowds in the main ring at the Great Yorkshire Show. Picture Tony Johnson.

As always, we've helped capture Yorkshire in all it's glory, from a chat with Yorkshire vet Peter Wright to the Bentham Auction Mart, as well as paying homage to some of God's Country's greats, including Dickie Bird and Geoffrey Boycott.

We also managed to cover some of Yorkshire's less well known heroes, from such as Anne Lister.

The summer brought the usual festivals and events, including of course The Great Yorkshire Show. But our photographers also made it out to the Nidderdale Show, the Grassington Dickensian Festival and even discovered a medieval music festival in the Yorkshire Dales.

To watch all of the best videos from 2019 and more, head over to our DailyMotion account.