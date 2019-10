According to a new government survey on personal well-being across the UK, this is where the happiest – and unhappiest – people can be found across 20 different areas in Yorkshire. Scores are given out of 10.

1. Hambleton Hambleton comes out top for happiness in Yorkshire, with people living there giving an average score of 8.19 out of 10 for their happiness. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Craven The Craven district is also home to some happy folk, with respondents there giving an average score of 7.91 for happiness. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Selby The small town of Selby saw an average score of 7.74 on happiness from respondents living there. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Kirklees The fourth most happy people in Yorkshire can be found in Kirklees, where an average score of 7.55 out of 10 for happiness was given by respondents. Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

